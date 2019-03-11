Justin Bieber has always remained extremely candid about his personal and professional life. Earlier this week, Bieber shared on Instagram that he is having some difficult time in his life. He even asked his millions of fans to come together to pray for him. Now, his fanbase in wondering, what exactly is going on with their favourite Canadian pop star?

It was earlier reported that Justin Bieber is reportedly seeking treatment for depression. An alleged source revealed in February that Bieber is apparently down and tired. Many speculated that his depression is because of his married life but the source clarified that the "depression" is not because of his wife as he is happily married to her. However, the recent Justin Bieber's post on Instagram has made many to wonder about his personal life.

The 25-year-old Justin Bieber shared with his fans that he has been going through a tough time these days. In an extremely candid post, Justin wrote that he has been having a rough patch but he was also confident that he will surely bounce back from this struggling phase.

"Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I'm going through will resonate with you guys," Justin wrote on his Instagram post. "Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird... I always bounce back so I'm not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I've ever been in facing my stuff head on..."

As of now, it is not revealed why the "Sorry" singer is having such a hard time lately. There have been several speculations but none of them holds any truth.

There have been several rumours that Justin Bieber is having some hard time with his wife Hailey Baldwin. Many even stated that Justin is reportedly worried since he did not get a prenup before marrying the acclaimed model. However, Hailey has always been stood by him in all his tough times and from their pictures, it looks like the couple is surely having a great time and despite all the rubbish, Justin and Hailey are a strong couple.

Justin Bieber fans are just hoping that the "Baby" singer will remove all the hurdles from his life and create some great music for his millions of fans.