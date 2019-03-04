Justin Bieber has turned 25 and celebrated the big day with his wife Hailey Baldwin. As of now, there is no update as to when these two are having a grand party celebrating their marriage, but Hailey's recent joke has apparently fueled pregnancy rumors.

Earlier this week, Justin Bieber turned 25 and millions of fans have been wishing him. Justin's hairstylist shared a picture of him spraying down his hair with the caption, "Happy Quarter Centch Daddy!" Following which, Hailey Baldwin commented on the post that even she calls him that.

As of now, it is not clear whether Hailey Baldwin was just joking about her nickname for Justin or the couple is planning to expand their sweet little family.

Ever since Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged, there have been several rumors about their pregnancy. There were even talks that the reason behind their hasty decision to get married was because of their alleged pregnancy. When a paparazzi asked this question to Justin, the Canadian pop star shut him by giving him a fitting reply.

Moreover, in one of his recent interviews, Justin Bieber announced how he and Hailey decided not indulge in sex before marriage.

In other news, fans have been waiting to know if Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez will wish him on his birthday. But as per a report, the "Sorry" singer is reportedly staying away from "Anxiety" singer because of his love for his model wife Hailey Baldwin.

As per a report by Us Weekly, the reason behind Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's decision to stop talking is Hailey Baldwin. An alleged insider revealed that Justin is in a happy and committed relationship with Hailey and would not do anything to hurt her.

"Justin has stayed away from Selena to be loyal to Hailey," an alleged insider added.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has recently completed her treatment for mental health and opened up about it in a lengthy Instagram post in January.

"It's been a while since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support," she captioned a post at the time.