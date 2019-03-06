Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are enjoying the early days of their marriage but there are several fans who think that the engaged couple took a hasty decision. Not only fans, even Hailey's uncle, Billy Baldwin thinks that Justin and Hailey should have waited a couple of more years before settling down with each other.

Justin Bieber was in an on-again and off-again relationship with Selena Gomez for a long time. Fans were almost convinced that Justin will marry Selena only but as it turned out, the "Baby" singer decided to end his relationship with Selena for good. He later found himself in a serious relationship with acclaimed model Hailey Baldwin.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin went on a holiday at The Bahamas where the Canadian singer asked her to marry him. Soon after that, there were rumors of them getting married by the end of 2019 surfaced online. But Justin and Hailey went to a New York City courthouse to get married.

There were several fans who think that Justin Bieber rushed into this whole marriage thing including Hailey's uncle, Billy Baldwin. Billy told Us Weekly that he would have loved to see his niece and "Sorry" singer hold off on getting married.

Billy Baldwin stated that he loves Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin as a couple but he would have loved if they would have waited for some more time before settling down.

"I love them as a couple and I would've loved to see them get married if they waited a couple more years," Baldwin told the magazine. "Maybe that would have been better, but they didn't want to wait because they're both devout in their faith and ... that wasn't the right fit for them so that's really none of my business."

There were several speculations that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin will try to get pregnant very soon as they both wish to have a big family. But Billy has apparently instructed the newlyweds to hold off on to that thought.

"I just hope that they have the next few years together where they can rampage and just globe trot and just tear it up and have fun."