Justin Bieber is apparently going through a rough patch. The acclaimed Canadian singer recently opened up about his personal life and now there are reports that just like his former partner Selena Gomez, he too is reportedly suffering from mental health issues.

As earlier reported, Justin Bieber recently posted an emotional post on his Instagram account. Justin uploaded a picture of himself with Kanye West and manager Scooter Braun. In the caption, the "Sorry" singer disclosed to his millions of fans that he feels disconnected. Although, he added that he is sure that he will soon bounce back. He has also asked his fans to pray for his well-being.

Reports have surfaced recently claiming that Justin Bieber is reportedly dealing with some sort of mental health issue.

"Justin is dealing with mental health issues that have come at him like a tornado," an alleged insider revealed to RadarOnline.

The alleged insider further contended that Justin Bieber got away from his music and focused on his married life. The "Never Say Never" singer reportedly thought that God or the Church or his new wife Hailey Baldwin would fix him, but in the end, he had to seek help from medical professionals.

"[He] got away from his music and went right into the marriage. He thought that God and the church would cure him and it didn't. He thought Hailey would fix him and she can't. He is under the care of a team of medical professionals," the alleged source further added.

It should be noted that it was not long ago when Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez sought the help of medical professionals for similar issues. Back in October 2018, it was reported that the "Wolves" singer was seeking treatment after suffering an emotional breakdown while in the hospital. At that time, the source revealed that Selena had a panic attack while in the hospital.

Selena Gomez was later checked out of the hospital and is currently doing fine. Whereas, Justin Bieber's doctors are reportedly trying to figure out which "medications are going to work on him." The Radar's source added that Justin Bieber is going to be fine as he is surrounded by those people who love him and care about him the whole time. Radar's claims are not verified by Justin Bieber's reps.