Shoojit Sircar and Irrfan Khan were nothing less than brothers for one another. Their association went beyond films, and the two even connected on a spiritual level. From family gatherings and jhal muri sessions to talking about everything under the sun, Shoojit and Irrfan were like one soul. The untimely passing of Irrfan left a huge void in the director's life and the 'Piku' director often talks about it.

On Irrfan's 5th death anniversary, Shoojit penned a long and emotional note on how much he misses the actor. He hoped that the legendary actor would have made friends up there too. On the same note, he also spoke about turning 'guardian' to Babil Khan.

Guardian for Babil

Sircar added that he also plays football with Babil and looks after him. He also added that he has finished a film with the young Khan and called him a 'fine' artist. "Irfaan, I wanted to let you know that Babil and Ayan are doing well. Babil and I play football together, and I've become a bit of a guardian to him," he wrote.

Finished film with Babil

"Don't worry, I'm looking out for him. Sutapa and I talk often. Me and Ronnie, we've just finished a film project with Babil. He's growing into a fine artist, slowly carving his own space in the industry. I'm sure he's on the right path, just like you always envisioned," he added.

He concluded the post saying he knows that the Maqbool actor is watching over them. "I know you're watching over us from wherever you are, and that's a comfort. There's so much to talk about, but for now, I'll just say adieu, friend. Lots of love."

Several Bollywood celebs took to social media to remember Irrfan on his death anniversary. Many even commented on Shoojit's post on how much the industry misses the legend.