Huma Qureshi channelled her inner quirk and wackiness as she arrived for a fundraiser costume party last night. The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress posed with late Irrfan's son as the duo exited the costume party. It was here that an awkward moment between the two caught attention and went viral on social media.

It so happened that as Huma and Babil were posing together, he kept telling her how he didn't receive a call from someone. The Qala actor further wondered if that 'person' was angry with him. Huma looked uncomfortable with the question but tried to move on. Later, as Khan moved ahead, Huma was heard telling another co-star that she wants to slap Babil.

The conversation

"Usne phone bhi nahi uthaaya mera," Babil said. To which, Huma clearly evaded the conversation and said, "Later we will talk haan." However, Babil didn't seem to be in a mood to let go. "Wo gussa hai mujhse?" he further prodded. Huma looked irritated and said, "I have no idea. Sorry."

Huma gets angry

"I want to slap this boy," she was then heard saying. Needless to mention, the video has now gained momentum on social media with everyone wondering what led to the conversation. Many even slammed Babil for not respecting seniors of the industry.

Reactions on reddit

"This conversation between Huma and Babil is so painfully awkward to watch—by the end, it looked like she wanted to run as far away from him as possible," a reddit user commented.

"Who gussa hai mujhse?! Wth is going on also someone please ya tell what's this event!!" another reddit user asked.

"If Irrfan did too little for media, his son does too much for media always doing too much," read a comment. "Yes, if you overact around people for attention, no one will be comfortable around you. He's gonna eventually see the persona he's put on isn't authentic. It's gonna be a few years till he gets it that he's doing a schtick - he still thinks he's being real at this point. He's kinda like a teenager," another user commented.