Late Irrfan Khan's wife has revealed that Babil Khan has almost gone into depression. Sutapa Sikdar has said that due to the pressure that has been put on him, the new actor is almost in depression. Sutapa added that the loss of a father figure and the constant comparisons with the legendary Irrfan Khan have pushed Babil to the limits.

"This pressure should not be there, Irrfan never had that pressure and when you don't put any pressure on yourself, your individuality comes out. It's not only about work but also about losing the father figure, almost depression mein hai!" HT quoted Sutapa saying.

The ace writer further added that while she is strong and Irrfan was strong, their son isn't that strong mentally to bear such pressure.

Babil like Abhishek Bachchan

Sutapa also drew comparisons with Abhishek Bachchan and how comparisons with his father, Amitabh Bachchan, always worked against him. "Like, Abhishek Bachchan did amazing work in I Want to Talk but wahi hai...comparisons with legendary Amitabh Bachchan have worked against him. I feel Babil is going through a similar ordeal. I just hope he overcomes it soon."

Babil Khan often keeps sharing memories of his late father. He doesn't shy away from expressing his fear and inhibitions and is one of the most loved and adored star kids out there. Babil also shares a warm camaraderie with the paparazzi due to his humble nature. He was last seen in Qala, which also starred Tripti Dimri.

On 2nd anniversary of debut film

On the film's anniversary, Babil took to social media to pen down a note of gratitude. "I'm extremely grateful to Anvita Ma'am for making me a part of a film as beautiful as Qala. It was an overwhelming experience to be a part of this stunning amalgamation of art, music, and storytelling. The process of building a connection with my character, Jagan, is close to my heart, and it will always hold a special place as my first performance in Bollywood. I feel privileged to have been part of such an authentic and remarkable cinematic journey," he wrote.