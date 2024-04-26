Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, is slowly making a place for himself in the industry. However, the young actor's latest social media post has left his fans and followers worried. It is no secret that Babil misses his father every step of the way but he and his mother are braving every day to move on. Amid all this, a post by Babil has shocked everyone.

Babil's post

"Sometimes I feel like giving up and going to Baba," Babil wrote on his Instagram stories. This left all his fans and followers worried for his well being. However, the Qala actor soon deleted his post. He then shared pictures with his friend Prakriti Pavani. On the picture, many of his well-wishers extended ray of hope and support to The Railway Men actor.

Reactions

"Dont give up man...also, dont put stories like uh did yesterday," one wrote. "Everyone that has lost a father especially feels this way. But remember this is not what our father's will want for us. They will be the happiest and at peace when they see us happy and loving ourselves. It's hard. But everything takes it time.. especially in today's world. It's tough out there little one. But trust me. It will get better. He's always by your side. Trust him and trust God. Pray for his soul. Ask for blessings. Make him proud one day don't burden yourself," another comment read.

"your story yesterday scared us. stay strong and take care of yourself," a social media user commented. "Brother ur a true gem n plz don't put stories ever like u did yesterday," another user commented. "Babil giving up is not what Sir(Baba) is known for," a comment read. "Babil I hope you are doing okay. You are such a sweet and kind soul you have got this!" one more comment read.

Well, with the outpour of love and support from his well-wishers; we hope Babill try to emerge from this.