Paresh Rawal is the original 'Babu Bhaiya' of Bollywood. The veteran actor, who played the role of 'Babu Bhaiya' in the popular 'Hera Pheri' franchise, has gained cult status. Not just the film but even his character has become an icon in pop culture with various memes and jokes flooding around it.

Paresh Rawal did several films before and after 'Hera Pheri' but no project could get him the same amount of love, adulation and fan following that this role did. While one would think that for Rawal the role remains the most cherished, the actor shocked everyone by calling it a "noose around his neck".

Paresh wants freedom from the role

The Oh My God actor said that he feels "suffocated" by the role. "Woh gale ka fanda hain. Main 2007 mein Vishal Bharadwaj ji ke paas gaya tha. 2006 mein part 2 release ho gayi thi. Ki mere paas ek film hai, mujhe iski jo ek image hai na, usse chhutkara chahiye. Same getup ke andar alag kissam ka role. Woh aap kar ke de sakte hain mujhe. Jo bhi ata he uske andar Hera Pheri hain. Main actor hu yaar, mujhe phasna nahi he iss daldal mein," he told Lallantop.

(Its a noose around my neck. I went to Vishal Bharadwaj in 2007 and told him to give me a role and get me out of this image. I told him to give me a different role in the same getup. Only you can do it. I am an actor, I don't want to get stuck in this)

Feels suffocated

Paresh Rawal further went on to add, "Phir main gaya 2022 me R Balki ke paas. I said, Kuch karke do na, isko tod ke do. Yeh nahi toh kuch dusra karo. Isi, get up. Mein, mujhe kuch dusra character do. Mujhe dum ghutta hai. Khushi toh hoti hein yaar but ye bahoot hi bandhne waali cheez hain. Isse mukti chahiye, liberation chahiye."

(I went to R Balki in 2022. I told him to break this image for me. Give me a different role in the same getup. I feel suffocated. It makes me happy but I feel restricted in it. I want liberation and freedom from it)

Paresh Rawal has announced that 'Hera Pheri 3' will bring back Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and him in lead roles. He added that the comedy caper will release in 2026.