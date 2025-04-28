Paresh Rawal's confession of drinking his own urine every morning has left social media repulsed. The veteran actor recently revealed in an interview that once when he was battling a leg injury and admitted in a hospital, Ajay Devgn's father advised him to drink his urine. The actor confessed that he followed the 'health hack' and even the doctors were amazed by the results.

Veeru Devgan's advice

"Veeru Devgan had come to visit when I was in Nanavati (hospital). When he got to know I was there, he came up to me and asked what happened to me? I told him about my leg injury.... He told me to drink my own urine first thing in the morning," Rawal told Lallantop.

Sip it like beer

Paresh Rawal said that Veeru Devgan told him to not consume alcohol, stop having mutton or tobacco and just have urine first thing in the morning. The actor confessed that he decided to do this with full conviction and used to 'sip it like beer' at one go. He further claimed that even the doctors were surprised to see a white line in his leg. He was discharged from the hospital within one-and-a-half months instead of three months.

While Paresh Rawal vouches for the 'urine health hack', internet is repelled by this. Needless to say, the Hera Pheri actor is getting trolled on social media and is even in the top trends. Let's take a look at what social media has to say.

Social media cringing

"New normal for sanghis is drinking fresh urine and I am sure many they got inspired by Paresh Rawal already. #PareshRawal," wrote a user.

"Your recent statement about drinking your own urine for healing purposes is not only unsettling but deeply concerning. As a respected public figure, it's crucial to recognize that such claims, regardless of personal experience, can spread dangerous misinformation and influence others in harmful ways," another concerned fan wrote.

Koi gobar kha rha.



Koi cow urine pee rha hai.



Koi apna hi urine pee rha hai.



Bhai kia ho gaya hai ye desh ko ?#PareshRawal



pic.twitter.com/zWjeJ00TDA — ꪜɪᴠ-Eᴅɪᴛᴢ (@VivEditz) April 27, 2025

"Did he really do this? Yucckkk!" a social media user commented. "Waste management at its peak," another social media user took a dig.