Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar gives his fans 5-6 films a year. The actor enjoyed doing action and comedy films and has over the years chosen to foray into films that talk about socially relevant topics. Of late, he has been seen in movies like Ram Setu, Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchhan Paandey, Kesari, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and several others. Among all the films that Khiladi Kumar has been part of, Hera Pheri will always be close to him and his fans, his fandom can't imagine any other actor essay the role of Raju apart from Akshay Kumar.

Reports suggest that Hera Pheri 3 is in the making but sans Akshay Kumar, this piece of news hasn't gone down well with his fans. In fact, Kartik Aaryan will be replacing Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3. Most of his fans were in shock and refused to believe that Akshay won't be part of the film. However, when a curious fan tagged Paresh Rawal on Twitter and asked him whether Kartik Aaryan is part of Hera Pheri 3, the veteran actor confirmed the same. Akshay Kumar also spoke about not being part of the cult comedy film Hera Pheri 3 during a summit on Saturday evening.

Paresh Rawal confirms Kartik Aaryan is part of Hera Pheri 3

Earlier this week, Paresh Rawal tweeted that Hera Pheri 3 will star Kartik Aaryan, the franchise's original star Akshay Kumar has confirmed that he will not be a part of the film. Akshay stated that his decision came amid some creative differences with the makers.

@SirPareshRawal sir

is it true that

kartik aryan is doing Hera Pheri 3 ?? — AKKI (@itsmeakki09) November 11, 2022

Akshay Kumar confirms he backed out of Hera Pheri 3

At the Hindustan Times leadership, Summit Akshay Kumar apologised to his fans for backing out of the film and also got emotional while citing his reasons. He said, "Hera Phera has been a part of me and I have good memories about it. Mujhe bhi dukh hota hai ki itne saalon se woh film bani nahi matlab uske aage ka part 3. (I am also upset that this film has still not been made, the third part.) We have to dismantle things. We have to start thinking in a different way. The film was offered to me and I was told about it. But the screenplay, script and everything, I was not satisfied, not happy with it. I have to do what people want to see and that is why I backed out, I took a step behind. For me, it's a part of me, my life and, my journey, in a huge way. Mujhe bhi bahut dukh ho raha hai. Main khud bhi bahut dukhi hun iss baat se ki main kar nahi paa raha hun (I am also very upset. I am very upset with the fact that I won't be doing it) because I'm not happy with how things have shaped up. That's why I backed out."

Akshay on "No Akshay No Hera Pheri 3 trend on Twitter

He said, "As much as hurt they are, I myself am very hurt. It's a very sad thing but at the same time unhone iss baat ko trend karaya, (they made this trend) thank you very much.I apologise to them (fans) that I won't be doing Hera Pheri. Sorry."

Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was one of the most successful films at the box office in 2022. The actor had replaced Akshay Kumar and succeed in it. Fans of Kartik believe that he will pull off Hera Pheri 3 as well. When Kartik announced that he will be the protagonist in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, fans of Akshay Kumar were furious and wanted Akshay, similar is the case with Hera Pheri 3.

Cast of : Hera Pheri 1 and 2

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri was released in 2000. It featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in the lead roles. The second part, which was released in 2006, was directed by the late Neeraj Vora. The film starred Akshay, Paresh, Suniel, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.