Paresh Rawal is all set to be back with the Hera Pheri franchise. The veteran actor recently spilled the beans on his equation with co-star Akshay Kumar. The two have worked together in several films. Their collaboration has always proved out to be super successful with films like – 'Hera Pheri', 'Welcome', 'OMG! Oh My God' and many more.

However, Rawal would rather stick to calling Akshay Kumar his 'colleague' than a friend. During a recent interview, the 'Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge' actor spoke about how Akshay is more of a colleague than a friend. Paresh was asked if Khiladi Kumar was his first, and pat came his reply, "Yes."

Akshay Kumar just a colleague

But, within seconds he added, "Film industry mein colleague hote hain, theatre mein dost hote hain, aur school mein jigar jaan dost hote hain. But film ke andar colleague hote hain. (There are colleagues in film industry, friends are there in theatre, and best friends are there in school days. But, within film, we are just colleagues)."

Paresh Rawal's friends in the industry

The 'Dharam Sankat Mein' actor was again asked if Akshay Kumar is just his colleague and the actor said, "Yes." The veteran actor further spoke about whom he can call his friends and named celebs like Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Johnny Lever and more.

"Mere dost jinko main with respect se bol sakun toh Om Puri sahab the, Naseer bhai hain, Johnny Lever hain. Ye hain jinko main dost bol sakun. Ek hota hai na ki with permission," he told Lallantop.

However, when the topic veered towards how Akshay Kumar gets trolled for doing several films a year, Paresh Rawal totally supported him. The legendary actor said that Akshay is working hard and his films are giving livelihood to thousands and thus it shouldn't be scrutinized.