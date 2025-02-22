Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's on-screen chemistry has always been exemplary, their comic timings and how well they complement one another is something that has always impressed fans. The two actors over the last couple of years have collaborated multiple times for some of the most iconic films that have been made in Bollywood. Because of the fact that they have worked extensively together and have a good camaraderie on screen, fans have always been eager to know if they have a good relationship behind the camera as well. Well, indeed both Akshay and Paresh are extremely fond of each other in real life too.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rawal opened up about his friendship with Akshay which has spanned for almost three decades now. He addressed questions about the kind of relationship they share and also spoke about Akshay's career.

Talking about the friendship, Rawal mentioned, "There is no insecurity. I know I can't do what he does. Be it the action or being a really good-looking guy." The actor went on to address a question about what according to him separates Akshay from the rest. He said, "He is not just extremely hardworking but very honest, too. There is no hidden agenda when he converses with you. The integrity is top-notch, and he is a proper family man. It feels nice to talk to him, and be around him."

Paresh and Akshay have worked on more than 20 films together. During the same interview, the former stressed that earning money while working and collaborating with a friend is always extra special. He said that working with Akshay is "fun" and called money the "added bonus."

Akshay has been criticised for his choice of films recently, and his career has been going through a bit of a low. Many of his films have been tanking at the box office, and critics often wonder why the actor chooses to do multiple films in a year rather than focusing on one project and putting all his effort into it.

Addressing the same issue, Rawal said, "Honestly, what is your problem if he does so many films? People go to him to make the films, right? As a producer, I would sign an actor only if I can account for the money I am investing."

He further added, "Wo kaam karna pasand karta hai. Wo smuggling toh nahi karta hai, daaru supply toh nahi karta hai. Drugs to nahi karta hai, jua to nahi karta hai. Wo kaam karta hai to kitna employment generate hota hai, wo bhi dekhiye aap. (He just likes to work. He isn't smuggling, bootlegging, selling drugs, or gambling. He is just working as much as he possibly can. And more importantly, his films are also a source of employment for thousands. Where is the problem?)"

Akshay and Paresh Rawal will next be seen in 'Bhoot Bangla' which is being directed by Priyadarshan. The film will also star Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav and is scheduled to release in April 2025.