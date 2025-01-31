Bollywood fans can never get over Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's collaborative spirit, together they have worked on some of the most iconic films. From 'Bhagam Bhag' to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' the director and actor have always worked on films that have gone on to become mass favourites. For a very long time fans and followers of the director and actor have been waiting for them to come together for a film and while that announcement happened a while back there is a recent piece of news that has made Bollywood lovers absolutely ecstatic.

Akshay Kumar in a chat with HT City revealed that Priyadarshan is all set to direct the much-anticipated 'Hera Pheri 3'. He said, "Priyan sir has given all of us a fabulous surprise by offering to direct Hera Pheri 3. What a fabulous start to 2025."

The announcement was made on Priyadarshan's birthday. Earlier in the day, Akshay put up a wish on Instagram for the director, but fans were not able to speculate if there could be a special surprise coming their way.

Akshay took to his Instagram to wish Priyadarshan, he shared a fun picture of the two of them and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts...both real and unpaid extras? Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead!"

It was only a little later that Priyadarshan's thank you note hinted at something brewing up, netizens were absolutely thrilled to see what the director had written.

In the thank you note, Priyadarshan wrote, "Thank you so much for your wishes Akshay Kumar. In return I would like to give you a gift. I'm willing to do Hera Pheri 3. Are you ready Akshay, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal?" He tagged all three actors on the Instagram story.

In other news, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are currently working on a horror-comedy film called 'Bhoot Bangla'. Akshay and Priyadarshan will be collaborating on a film after a long hiatus of 14 years and the film is slated to release in 2025.