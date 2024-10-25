Akshay Kumar made the sweetest announcement on his birthday this year; he took to his social media accounts to share that he would be reuniting with Priyadarshan after 14 years with a film called 'Bhooth Bangla'. Both the fans of the director and the actor were elated with the news and the motion poster of the film too gained great response. A recent report has emerged which states that Wamiqa Gabbi will also be joining the star cast. Based on a Pinkvilla article, the shooting of the film will begin next year in January.

Pinkvilla reported, "Wamiqa has impressed everyone with her work on the digital world, and is now all set to make it big on the theatrical medium with films like Baby John, followed by Bhooth Bangla. She has signed the dotted lines and has a solid role in Bhooth Bangla, which will evoke laughter among the cinema going audience."

The publication went on to report, "Apart from Wamiqa, the film will feature two more female actors. It's a comic caper with horror elements, and three girls in the same house, alongside a mad ensemble comprising of Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani among others. More casting of Bhooth Bangla is underway."

Sharing the motion poster on September 9, Akshay wrote, "Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of 'Bhooth Bangla'! I'm beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming... can't wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!"

In the motion poster, Akshay is seen drinking milk with a black cat sitting on his shoulder.

Film buffs know that the Akshay-Priyadarshan combination is always a hit and has also gone on to deliver some incredible Blockbusters like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' and 'Bhagam Bhag' in the past. According to sources the film will be released sometime in the latter half of 2025 while the shooting is scheduled to start in January next year after Akshay wraps up shooting 'Housefull 5.'

