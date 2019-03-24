The Spice Girls were and arguably still are one of the most popular girl groups in the world and at the height of their popularity, they have had some wild rides.

Apparently, Mel B has revealed that she has had sex with Geri Horner during the height of their Spice Girls fame in the nineties. The openly bisexual singer, reprtedl.y made the shock admission while filming for Piers Morgan's Life Stories, cheekily telling the broadcaster that Geri had 'great boobs' and adding: 'It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it.'

But the confession was not greeted kindly apparently, as the saucy details of their night of passion has already reportedly caused great upset, with sources revealing Mel made a frantic call to Geri to apologise straight after amid claims the confession may upset her husband Christian Horner.

Speaking of her time in the girl band - which were together from 1994 to 2000 and are now set for a reunion tour - Mel was clearly not in the mood to hold back as she detailed her relationship with Geri, explaining: 'We were best friends. It just happened.

'She (Geri) is going to hate me for this because she is all posh in her country house and her husband, but it's a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it.'

'She had great boobs,' Mel dished before confirming to Piers that it was only the one time that it had happened. Piers delightedly expressed: 'This is a bombshell. A Spice Girls bombshell. You have never admitted this before have you? People are going to be fascinated!'

Mel responded: 'Yeah and I have said it now. All done. She is going to kill me and so is her husband.

Well, Scary Spice sure knows how to have fun.