At the 91st Academy Awards, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed "Shallow" from their movie A Star Is Born. Fans and moviegoers went crazy after seeing their intimate performance but as it turned out, Gaga has failed to impress Spice Girl Mel B, who has a word or two for the acclaimed singer.

No one can deny the fact that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Oscars performance was not intimate. There were several moments during their performance where the onlookers thought that these two will stop singing at any moment and will start kissing each other. However, as it turned out, they both simply sang the song and did nothing else. However, Mel B thinks that by singing in such a way, Lady Gaga has apparently broken the "women's code."

The Spice Girl Mel B said on Good Morning Britain that she felt extremely uncomfortable for Bradley Cooper's girlfriend Irina Shayk, who was sitting in the front row during the intense performance.

"I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley's girlfriend, oh my gosh," Mel B said. "I would like to think it was part of the whole performance because there's a women's code and hopefully that's not...hopefully, it's only professional."

Even the show's host Piers Morgan agreed to Mel B. He added that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga shared what everyone calls a "look of love." It should be noted that Lady Gaga has recently ended her engagement with long-time fiancé Christian Carino. As per Morgan, staring at Bradley Cooper after ending the engagement seems to cross some sort of lines.

"Lady Gaga taking her engagement ring off — she just broke off from her fiancé — and if you put the math together, you have engagement ring off, and then staring at Bradley Cooper in a way that I would say crosses a few lines," he added, via Us Magazine.

As earlier reported, after winning the Academy Award for the Best Original Song, Lady Gaga hugged Irina Shayk and it looks like there's no bad blood between the two. At the same time, the 41-year-old Bradley Cooper has been in a relationship with Irina Shayk from a long time.