Oscars 2019 will go down in history for several reasons but what fans will always remember is the intimate performance by A Star Is Born stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga of their Academy Award-winning song "Shallow."

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed Shallow at the Oscars 2019 and instantly made everyone fall in love with them. As earlier reported, their intimate chemistry on stage was magical. Fans from around the world took to their social media handles to share their thoughts and everyone stated the same thing — Gaga and Cooper's rendition of Shallow was extraordinary.

Lady Gaga recently revealed what Bradley Cooper told her before they both went onto the stage to perform the ballet.

During the Academy Awards, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were sitting in the front row and when the music started, the entire auditorium got filled by the sound of hundreds of applause. The performance was pure joy and as per Gaga, Cooper gave her a pep talk and told her to "drop a little bit of joy." Gaga added that as it turned out, "joy did a whole lot for me."

After the show, Lady Gaga also revealed what Shallow truly means to her. At first, anyone can think that the song is about inspiring ourselves to get out and follow the dreams but as it turns out, as per Gaga, the song is about mobile phones. She told press backstage via Elle that our cell phones have become our reality and in the song, they have tried to provide a statement as she wishes people not to be shallow.

"I think, a very shallow time, it's a chance for us all to grab hands and dive into the water together and swim into the deepest depths of the water that we can," she added.

For Shallow, Lady Gaga was awarded the golden lady and the moment was very emotional for her when she took it into her hands. Lady Gaga added that when she received the Oscar, she looked right in the eyes of it and every hardship flashed right in front of her eyes.

"I want to continue to fight for what I believe in and do my best," she added.