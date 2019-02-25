Ever since Bradly Cooper has acted alongside Lady Gaga in Oscars nominee A Star Is Born, fans are rooting to see them as a couple. But as everyone knows this for a fact that Bradley is in a loving relationship with Irina Shayk and as per a recent report, after the 91st Academy Awards, Cooper is reportedly set to be a father again.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk started seeing each other in 2015. In March 2017, Shayk gave birth to their daughter Lea, and now there is a report that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are ready to be parents again. According to an alleged report by Hollywood Life, since there are no more awards shows to go to, Bradley and Irina can now focus on their personal lives and even think about having another child.

An alleged insider revealed that Bradley has reportedly been telling everyone that he and his model girlfriend would like to have a second baby soon.

"He constantly is bringing up his daughter in conversations with people, often showing off photos of her. Bradley is obsessed with his daughter and absolutely loves being a dad. He's very hands on. He respects the fact that Irina likes to support him from afar and not be so in the spotlight like he is right now," the alleged insider further contended.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's reps have not commented on these above claims. There are chances that these are nothing but some fabricated news about their personal lives.

Furthermore, Bradley's name is constantly getting linked with his A Star is Born movie star Lady Gaga. As recently reported, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's intimate live performance of "Shallow" from A Star Is Born was perfect to its core. The duo simply sat on their seats together, approached the stage and sang the Academy Award-winning song. Fans from around the world got teary eyes but what about Bradley Cooper's girlfriend Irina Shayk?

As per HarpersBazaar, in the released video of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performing Shallow, one could see Irina Shayk stands up to clap. Even after winning the Academy, Gaga comes back to her seat and hugged Shayk.

You can check out the performance below: