Lady Gaga is single again and as per reports, she is spending some quality time with her friends in Mexico. Lady Gaga's split with fiancé Christian Carino stirred the speculation world and many believed that Gaga ended her engagement because of her A Star is Born movie co-star Bradley Cooper.

Ever since A Star is Born premiered and fans heard "Shallow," every movie fan is kind of obsessed with Lady Gaga's on-screen relation with Bradley Cooper. When Gaga performed the Academy Award-nominee song during her Los Vegas concert with Bradley, many believed that these two are more than friends.

Besides all the rumors, there are several fans who think that Lady Gaga's latest tattoo is about Bradley Cooper.

Lady Gaga recently posted a picture of her tattoo on Instagram. Her latest tattoo is musical notes but one fan pointed out that it has some second meaning behind it. As per one Twitter user, the musical notes read G-A-G-A in the treble clef, but could also spell B-C-B-C in the bass clef. If one has to play these notes together, it creates a perfect harmony, via Cosmopolitan.

Despite all the rumors, there is nothing going on between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, the latter is in a happy relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk since 2015, with whom he also has a daughter.

Lady Gaga has also gushed about her co-star Bradley Cooper. In an earlier interview, the acclaimed pop star said the experience of working with Bradley on A Star is Born has "changed" her and she feels blessed for the experience.

Lady Gaga spoke very highly of Bradley Cooper and stated that watching him work was phenomenal and then when he believed in her, it gave her more power to believe in herself, via Entertainment Weekly.

"I think what I learned from Bradley (is) it's OK to be relentlessly sure of your vision and to go after it with every fiber of your being and to never stop white gloving what you're making."

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's romantic drama is a remake of the 1973 film of the same name. The story follows an alcoholic country musician who discovers and falls in love with a young singer. In the Oscar-nominated movie, both the actors have performed original songs, which also has feature collaboration with artists like Mark Ronson, Jason Isbell, and Lukas Nelson.