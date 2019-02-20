A Star Is Born actress Lady Gaga and her fiancé Christian Carino have finally decided to end their long-time relationship. The couple was together since 2017 and it was long speculated that they will get married after the 91st Academy Awards.

There have been several speculations swirling around the private life of Bradley Cooper's co-star Lady Gaga. Fans started to notice that something was fishy when the 32-year-old attended the Grammys without Christian Carino. What made her solo presence worth talking among her fans was the fact that she was spotted without her engagement ring.

That being said, Christian Carino was by Lady Gaga's side when she won the best song award for Shallow from the Oscar-nominated movie at the 2019 Golden Globes. After the show, Carino posted a picture of Gaga laying in bed, eating Fruity Pebbles. He captioned the intimate photo: "What a rager."

As per a report by People, a source revealed that their relationship simply didn't work out, adding: "Relationships sometimes end. There's no long dramatic story." The source further revealed that Lady Gaga and Christian Carino split a bit ago.

Meanwhile, a close source revealed that Lady Gaga and Christian Carino's friends knew from a long time that things are not going to work out between the coupe.

"It always seemed Christian was more into the relationship than Gaga was."

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino got engaged somewhere around November 2017. It was during that time when a source revealed that Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Germanotta, is excited to marry Christian and they are enjoying their relationship to themselves. She confirmed her engagement to Carino while attending the Elle Women in Hollywood event in the Los Angeles City. During her acceptance speech, she thanked her fiancé Christian Carino.

"Thank you to all the loved ones in my life," she gushed during her acceptance speech. "Bobby [Manager], I love you. Everyone at table five. My fiancé, Christian. All the loved ones in my life who take care of me every day."

This is the second time when Lady Gaga has come out of an engaged relationship. Prior to this, the Oscar nominee was engaged to acclaimed actor Taylor Kinney. The couple was together for five-long years before calling it quits in 2016. Carino was married to Brooke Baldwin from 1997 to 2015.