The Academy has finally unveiled its 2019 Oscar nominations and movie lovers from around the world are excited over some of the entries. For instance, Marvel's Black Panther movie has officially become the first superhero movie to enter the race of Oscars. At the same time, several movie experts are stating that movies like Roma and The Favourite are going to win some big awards.

Roma, written and directed by Gravity movie director Alfonso Cuarón, follows the life of a live-in housekeeper to a middle-class family. The film has already won two Golden Globes for Best Director and Best Foreign Language Film. At the same time, it has also won four Critics' Choice awards. Despite the average box-office performance, fans are sure that Roma is surely going to win several awards at the upcoming Oscars.

Meanwhile, Yorgos Lanthimos' period comedy-drama movie, The Favorite is set in the early 18th century and the story follows the relationship between two cousins who are trying their best to be court favorites of Queen Anne.

Here is the complete list of Academy Award nominees:

Best Picture:

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Director:

Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War

Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman

Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron for Roma

Adam McKay for Vice

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio for Roma

Glenn Close for The Wife

Olivia Colman for The Favourite

Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale for Vice

Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe for At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek for Bohemian

Viggo Mortensen for Green Book

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali for Green Book

Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliot for A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell for Vice

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams for Vice

Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone for The Favourite

Rachel Weisz for The Favourite

Marina de Tavira for Roma

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Vice

Roma

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

A Star Is Born

Roma

You can check out the remaining list of 2019 Oscar nominations at The Hollywood Reporter's page. In other news, as Kevin Hart is withdrawn from hosting the Oscars, there are chances that this year's Academy Award ceremony will be presented without a host.