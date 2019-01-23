The Academy has finally unveiled its 2019 Oscar nominations and movie lovers from around the world are excited over some of the entries. For instance, Marvel's Black Panther movie has officially become the first superhero movie to enter the race of Oscars. At the same time, several movie experts are stating that movies like Roma and The Favourite are going to win some big awards.
Roma, written and directed by Gravity movie director Alfonso Cuarón, follows the life of a live-in housekeeper to a middle-class family. The film has already won two Golden Globes for Best Director and Best Foreign Language Film. At the same time, it has also won four Critics' Choice awards. Despite the average box-office performance, fans are sure that Roma is surely going to win several awards at the upcoming Oscars.
Meanwhile, Yorgos Lanthimos' period comedy-drama movie, The Favorite is set in the early 18th century and the story follows the relationship between two cousins who are trying their best to be court favorites of Queen Anne.
Here is the complete list of Academy Award nominees:
Best Picture:
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Director:
Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War
Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman
Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron for Roma
Adam McKay for Vice
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Yalitza Aparicio for Roma
Glenn Close for The Wife
Olivia Colman for The Favourite
Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale for Vice
Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe for At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek for Bohemian
Viggo Mortensen for Green Book
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali for Green Book
Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliot for A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell for Vice
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams for Vice
Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone for The Favourite
Rachel Weisz for The Favourite
Marina de Tavira for Roma
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Vice
Roma
Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
A Star Is Born
Roma
You can check out the remaining list of 2019 Oscar nominations at The Hollywood Reporter's page. In other news, as Kevin Hart is withdrawn from hosting the Oscars, there are chances that this year's Academy Award ceremony will be presented without a host.