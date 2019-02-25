Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — the stars from A Star Is Born — performed magically at the recently held Oscars 2019. Everyone knows that Cooper and Gaga are not in any relationship, but when they performed "Shallow" during the Academy Awards, they made everyone fall in love with them.

At the Oscars 2019, Lady Gaga won an Academy Award for her song "Shallow." However, it was her magnificent performance with Bradley Cooper that caught the imagination of every viewer.

The released video of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performing Shallow from A Star is Born was shot entirely from the upstage and that worked perfectly as it made every member in the audience seem like a backdrop to this romantic ballet.

You can check the video below and you will be left speechless after seeing the love and admiration these two stars have for each other. Even though these two are not in any relationship (Lady Gaga has recently split from fiancé Christian Carino and Bradley Cooper is happy with her long-term girlfriend Irina Shayk), fans from around the world must have got teary after looking at these two.

A Star is Born fans and other known celebrities and personalities even took to Twitter to share their feelings about Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's brilliant performance. Check out a few such tweets:

Here’s what standing ovation looked like inside Dolby for @ladygaga and Bradley Cooper after their “Shallow” #Oscars performance. Irina Shayk was first up out of her seat. Before Bradley walked up to perform, Jennifer Lopez patted him on back to encourage him. Super sweet pic.twitter.com/eF69IOYToY — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 25, 2019

If you try to tell me Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga aren’t in love, I am going to call you a liar. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4OW4SuOi60 — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) February 25, 2019

During her Oscars speech, Lady Gaga thanked Bradley Cooper by stating:

"There's not a single person on the planet that could have sang this song with me but you."

Lady Gaga also addressed the importance of working hard and not giving up on your dreams.

"Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much. And if you are at home, and you're sitting on your couch and you're watching this right now, all I have to say is that this is hard work. I've worked hard for a long time, and it's not about, you know... it's not about winning. But what it's about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. There's a discipline for passion. And it's not about how many times you get rejected or you fall down or you're beaten up."

The 2018 release A Star is Born was nominated for eight awards at the 91st Academy Awards and won the Best Original Song for "Shallow."