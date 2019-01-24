Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's fans from around the world were excited to know that their favourite couple is going to tie the knots for the second time just a few days before Bieber's birthday. However, if the recent reports are to believed then Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have reportedly postponed their wedding for the third time because of the unavailability of some members of Justin's family members.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin secretly got married in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse. The couple intended to get married a second time in front of their family and friends. It was reported that their upcoming nuptials will take place somewhere in Los Angeles and would likely going to happen before the Canadian pop star will turn 25.

At the same time, the most awaited ceremony would be the religious one and will follow all the customs. However, as per the latest report by TMZ, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have reportedly postponed their wedding for the third time.

As per the report by TMZ, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have plans to invite roughly 300 guests. As earlier reported, their wedding will be attended by celebrities like Travis Scott, Drake, and Kylie Jenner. Earlier this week, these famous friends of Justin and Hailey were told that the wedding date has changed once again.

As per the source, some of Justin Bieber's family members are unable to come out to Los Angeles which led the "Sorry" singer to postpone the nuptials for the third time.

As of now, the "new wedding date" is not revealed by Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin but it looks like the couple wishes to thoroughly plan everything so that they will enjoy the biggest day of their lives with their close friends and family members.

The source further contended that since the Los Angeles wedding is not going to happen anytime soon, there are chances that both Justin and Hailey will now consider having a cool destination wedding which will have fewer guests.

Since the couple is already married, there seems to be no rush to throw a grand party to friends and family.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Instagram pictures show that the couple is enjoying their newlywed life and fans from around the world are waiting to see the pictures of their upcoming wedding day.