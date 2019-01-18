There have been rumours that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are going to marry a second time and now we have the alleged information about the date and marriage venue of their upcoming nuptials.

Fans of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are going to be excited to know that the couple, who already got married in September 2018, is now throwing a huge party for a bunch of their family and friends, including Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

As per source, who is familiar with the wedding planning revealed to TMZ that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's grant marriage is going to take place during the first weekend of March 1 — the weekend will also serve Justin's 25th birthday and as per the source, "Justin wanted to be a 'married' man by his next bday."

Justin Bieber's family members wished to have the grand wedding somewhere around the East Coast and Canada, where they are primarily located. However, the weather is apparently extremely dicey there so as per another source, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's marriage is going to take place somewhere in Los Angeles.

In addition to this, since both Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are religious people, this time the marriage will be "a religious affair since #1 was not performed in the eyes of God."

On a romantic weekend at The Bahamas, Justin Bieber asked fashion model Hailey Baldwin to marry him. The acclaimed model accepted the Canadian singer's proposal. But at the same time, the news of their engagement broke the heart of all those fans who were rooting for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's sweet nuptials. However, that did not happen as Justin secretly married Hailey in a New York City courthouse in September.

Both Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin denied the reports of their marriage for several days but sources close to them, including Alec Baldwin, somehow made it official that Justin Bieber is actually off the market as he is now a married man.

Meanwhile, the guest list of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's marriage is going to be huge as the couple knows a lot of people from the entertainment industry. As per TMZ, so far Justin has sent "save the date" emails to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.