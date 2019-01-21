Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly planning to get married for a second time next month. Fans of Justin are desperately waiting to see wedding pictures of the Canadian pop star with his bride Hailey.

At the same time, many are wondering as which famous celebrity is going to attend the huge party. Hailey's uncle recently revealed the names of few such celebrities who are going to attend the wedding reception and now many are wondering whether Justin's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez is on the list of invitees or not?

As earlier reported, after secretly getting married in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, celebrated couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are going to tie the knots in front of their family and friends. Recently, Hailey's uncle Billy Baldwin spilled some beans as to who is going to attend the most-anticipated wedding.

As recently reported, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's friends Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly sent a save the date cards but now it looks like more several other members from the Kardashian family is going to make an appearance.

As per Hailey Baldwin's uncle, "Who's going to be tearing up the dance floor? It's going to be Hailey and all of her Kardashian girlfriends," reports Elle.

Billy Baldwin further revealed that Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner and "all the rest" are going to be there.

Justin Bieber was once in an on-again and off-again relationship with Selena Gomez since 2010. Their millions of fans rotted for them, despite their several breakups. However, when Justin took to Instagram to share the news of his engagement, it got confirmed that the "Sorry" singer has officially moved on in his life and his days with Selena have finally come to an end.

During that time, it was reported by People that Selena Gomez was "hit hard" by the news of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's marriage. Chances of Selena Gomez attending Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's marriage are close to zero. No one wishes to attend the wedding of their ex-partners and fans are sure that Selena won't be invited to the party as well.