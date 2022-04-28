With Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp moving towards its finale, celebrity contestants are leaving no stone unturned in making news. From fights, love angles to going bold; the contestants what to make their days count and how! And the latest is Poonam Pandey, who chose to take bath in the open yard on the show.

What happened

At first, it was Shivam Sharma who decided to take bath in the open. He was taking bath only wearing his trousers and later, even took them off. Saisha Shinde and Poonam Pandey enjoyed the show by sitting there. And later, Poonam too, decided to do the same. When Poonam started taking bath, Saisha and Prince came inside and informed Munawar.

How others reacted

Later, Munawar was seen saying, "Uske jaane ke chances badh gaye, Poonam ke kyunki makers ko chahiye the woh unko mil gaya, ab Poonam aap jaa sakte hain, kyunki humein joh chahiye tha woh mil gaya. (Her chances of going home have increased. Makers got what they wanted and now Poonam can leave as they got what they wanted)."

Prince was then seen saying that all those men who want to see Poonam would continue to vote for her till the end. He added that such men want to see the extent to which Poonam can go and will voting to see what she does next. Munawar was then seen saying that this way makers will make her the winner even before the finale because she would keep getting votes.