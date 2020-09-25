Two days after her husband's arrest and subsequent bail, Poonam Pandey has broken her silence on what went wrong. Poonam and husband, Sam Bombay were honeymooning in Goa, when the model filed a complaint of assault, molestation and threatening on him. Sam was arrested by the Goa police and later released on bail. The couple had tied-the-knot in a low-key ceremony on September 10.

Poonam has now revealed that cracks were always there in the relationship because of Sam's possessive nature. However, she had hoped things would get better once the two would get married. Pandey also revealed that Sam had always been violent but she doesn't think it can be fixed anymore. Poonam Pandey has revealed that she wants to end this marriage.

'He choked me and I thought I was going to die'

"Sam and I had an argument, which escalated, and he began hitting me. He choked me and I thought I was going to die. He punched me in my face, pulled me by my hair and banged my head against the corner of the bed. He knelt on my body, pinned me down and assaulted me. Somehow, I managed to break free and bolted out of the room. The hotel staff called the cops, who took him away. I filed a complaint against him," Poonam told TOI.

"This time, I don't plan to go back to him. I don't think it's a smart idea to return to a person, who has beaten you up like an animal, without even thinking of the consequence. In a bid to save our relationship, I have suffered a lot. I prefer being single than in an abusive relationship. I have decided to end our marriage. It's about time I moved on," she further added.

Sam was granted bail at a bond of Rs 20,000. The couple were shooting in Goa when Sam was arrested.