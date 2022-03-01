Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp is going to make news that is for sure. The reality show hosted by the diva has already stirred up quite some controversy on its premiere. Celebs like Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui and Payal Rohatgi have already had a showdown with the actress on the launch night. And going by the buzz the show is making, it wouldn't be surprising to see some more controversies spur out of this.

Kangana vs Poonam

When Kangana confronted Poonam about making adult videos, Pandey retorted in a shocking way. She said, "Maine aaj tak jitne videos banaye hai ya phir jitne photos click kiye hai... I haven't broken any law." She goes on to say, "If people can love the fake one, I'm sure they're gonna love the real one too."

Kangana vs Munawar

At the premiere night, comedian Munawar was also seen making some startling revelations. He said, "Mujhe comedy se kuch change nahi karna hai. Kalakaar kranti nahi laa paaya aaj tak?" This surprised Kangana, who then said, "Agar yahaan saja-e-maut hoti toh shayad inko dedi jaati." But, Munawar wasn't the one to take it lying down. He shot back and said, "Don't threaten me."

Lock Upp controversy

An interim stay order was put on Kangana and Ekta's show - Lock Upp after a businessman filed copyright case against them. A Hyderabad businessman has now alleged that it was originally his idea which he had registered in 2018 with the association. He says Kangana's Lock Upp was his idea that has now turned into someone else's reality.

"I registered my idea with the association back in 2018. I then got a director Shantanu Re to work with me on the same. We had pitched this idea to even Star Plus but nothing worked out. And then due to the pandemic, things further got delayed," he told Indian Express.