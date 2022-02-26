Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel has landed itself in hot waters. The OTT reality show, which was supposed to release on February 27, might not release as planned now. The show hosted by Ranaut, will have 16 contestants inside separate lock-ups. Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui and Babita Phogat are the confirmed names.

The controversy

A Hyderabad businessman has now alleged that it was originally his idea which he had registered in 2018 with the association. He says Kangana's Lock Upp was his idea that has now turned into someone else's reality. "I registered my idea with the association back in 2018. I then got a director Shantanu Re to work with me on the same. We had pitched this idea to even Star Plus but nothing worked out. And then due to the pandemic, things further got delayed," he told Indian Express.

"I have been in touch with Abhishek Rege for a long time and had several meetings about the subject in Hyderabad. He promised that once the market gets better, we will get going. A week back, I saw my dreams turned into someone else's reality," he concluded.

Sanober Baig had approached Hyderabad's city civil court citing that the idea was registered by him with the name of The Jail. The civil court has granted an interim stay and the show can't be streamed on any platform as of now.

More contestants on board

Makers of Lock Upp or Kangana Ranaut are yet to make an official statement on the matter. However, for those who were looking forward to the show's streaming, this might come as a major mood buster. Karan Mehra, Rohman Shawl, Chetan Bhaga, Shehnaaz Gill, Ritesh Singh are some of the other names that are being widely speculated as participants on the show.