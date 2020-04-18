For all those actresses who have transitioned from being a model to an actress; it has not been an easy journey. Apart from battling unrealistic pressures, these divas also had to endure grilling by the senior models. However, it comes as a surprise to know that even Malaika Arora, who is such a big name now, has had to go through this.

It was on Neha Dhupia's chat show that Malaika Arora spoke up about being ganged up upon by Namrata Shirodkar and Mehr Jessia, who was then married to Arjun Rampal. Malaika was invited with her sister Amrita Arora, when the diva spoke up about people who were mean to her during her initial struggling days in the industry. She also added that now she is good friends with them.

Malaika spells the truth

"Back in the day, the girls backstage were kind of ganged up by senior models. They were not mean but they ganged up against me, they were Namrata Shirodkar and Meher Jessia." This indeed came as a shock to both Amrita and Neha, because these two ladies come across as the sweetest names in the modelling industry. However, Malaika insisted that there was no bad blood between any of them, anymore and it was all cordial with them now.

Mehr Jessia's troubled marriage

Namrata Shirodkar has been happily married to Mahesh Babu and Mehr Jessia and Arjun Rampal parted ways after several years of being in a married life. Arjun and Mehr, who parted ways in 2018 after 20 years of their marriage, have two daughters - Mahikaa, 17, and Myra, 13. "They are still working out the financial terms of the separation. Mehr is a wonderful mother and wants to do what works best for her children," Mehr's friend was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

Arjun Rampal's daughters too seem to have bonded well with his now girlfriend, Gabriella, and their son. On the other hand, Mehr too seems to have accepted the fact and has moved on.