Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were seen taking a selfie with Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar at the big fat wedding party of Sania Mirza's sister Anam. The photo is now going viral on social media.

Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza recently tied the nuptial knot with former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asad at a lavish wedding ceremony in Hyderabad. Many biggies from Hindi and Telugu film industries and some leading politicians, including Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, attended the glitter-filled marriage event.

Upasana shares a great bonding with Sania Mirza and the two have been spotted together on some foreign trips. The Indian tennis player had invited both husband and wife to her sister's wedding party. Ram Charan took a break from the shooting of SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR and attended the wedding of Anam Mirza along with his wife Upasana.

Namrata Shirodkar, who is also a close friend of Sania Mirza, was among the top invitees for Anam Mirza's wedding. The former actress made a solo attendance as her husband Mahesh Babu could not make it to the event due to the busy shooting schedule of his upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. She looked gorgeous in a pastel embellished dress, while Upasana was seen in a metallic gown.

Some photos and videos of Ram Charan, Upasana and Namrata Shirodkar are creating a lot of buzz on social media. One of them is Cherry's selfie with the other two that is going viral on the internet. Upasana shared a video featuring Ram Charan dancing to Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo with Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan and Sania Mirza.

Upasana captioned the video with "On popular demand!" on her Instagram account. In reply, Sania Birza wrote, "Can't believe you posted this ." The video featuring Ram Charan shaking legs with Farah Khan and Sania Mirza has impressed many fans of mega family, who liked it and circulated it on social media.

Actress Sangeeta Bijlani, Aashish Chaudhary and wife Samita Bangargi and Dia Dhupal were some of other leading celebs who attended the grand wedding ceremony of Sania Mirza's sister Anam. The Tollywood stars were spotted bonding big time with Farah Khan and other celebs on the occasion.