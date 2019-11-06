Former actress Namrata Shirodkar has revealed that her husband, superstar Mahesh Babu is taking a three-month-long break after wrapping up Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is set to Sankranti release. Mahesh Babu is one of the successful Telugu actors both in professional and personal life. None can deny the fact that Namrata Shirodkar has a key role in his success story. The actress not only takes of promotion of his films, but also plays dominant roles selection of the kind of projects he wants to do.

Besides, she also helps balance his life and give enough time to her and their children. Now, Namrata says that Mahesh Babu needs to rejuvenate himself. Hence, he has planned to take a three-month-long break from acting after completing the shooting of Sarileru Neekevvaru. He will travel and spend time with his wife Namrata and children, Gautam and Sitara during this long break.

Mahesh Babu is taking a three-month break after the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru in January. He wants to just float through some time, be on his own, spend time with (his children) Gautam and Tara. He will also prepare for his next film," Namrata Shirodkar told in a statement to Deccan Chronicle. Namrata justified the break, saying, "He has been working non-stop over his last two films Maharshi and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Mahesh Babu on a break

He has earned himself a break. It's a very small break compared to the last time when he stayed away from work for three years. I think he needs a long holiday with no work pressures." It is known that Mahesh Babu takes a couple of weeks' break to celebrate Christmas with friends and family members in London or some other foreign country. His upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru is set for release on January 12, 2020, and he has completed it's shooting before December 25.

If he plans for the Christmas holiday this year, he will not be able to take part in the promotion of this movie. Mahesh Babu has announced to work in Trivikram Srinivas' next project after the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru, but not much is revealed about this movie. Namrata says that his break may not last as long as three months. "He's saying it is for three months. But knowing him, he may get restless after a month and dive right back into work," she adds.