As numerous Bollywood filmmakers, actors and television artists gathered at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Saturday to launch the 'Change Within' initiative, the south film industry was largely absent from the event.

Photographs from the gathering, that show well-dressed celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar look dazzling and happy have now gone viral on social media. PM Modi had asked the film industry for helping to popularise the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi through films and other creative mediums.

However, except producer Dil Raju, no one from the south film industry was invited for the event.

The PM took to Twitter to share photographs from the event and wrote: "Our film and entertainment industry is diverse and vibrant. Its impact internationally is also immense. Our films, music and dance have become very good ways of connecting people as well as societies. Here are more pictures from the interaction today."

Responding to this, Ram Charan's wife and Chiranjeevi's daughter-in-law, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, wrote on Instagram: "Dearest @narendramodi ji. We in the South of INDIA admire you & are Proud to have you as our Prime Minister. With all due respect, we felt that the representation of Leading personalities & cultural icons was limited only to Hindi Artists and The South Film Industry was neglected. I express my feelings with pain & hope it's taken in the right spirit. Jai Hind."

Within minutes after she tweeted the same, many netizens came in Upasana's support of Upasana and appreciated her for raising an important point. No other actor or actress or even a filmmaker has made a statement agreeing with Upasana.