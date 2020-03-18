Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were every bit of the power couple the industry looked upto until they chose not to be. Every time the two came together they cast us all in a spell. Their crackling onscreen chemistry and magnetic personalities as a couple has always grabbed the limelight. You might remember the two hosting a reality show and also doing a music video together, however, there is one advertisement of theirs, you might not remember.

The advertisment

We are talking about the MR Coffee advertisement. Malaika and Arbaaz went bold and passionate in the advertisement, where they had to make love. The tagline of the product was 'real pleasure can't come in an instant'. Though the ad was panned by several sections for its sexual connotations, we are going to remember the ad for their firework bond.

Love story

On Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, Malaika had revealed that this was the advertisement where the two met each-other for the first time and instantly hit-it off. So for the couple it started all from there. On the same chat show, Malaika had also revealed that sister Amrita Arora is looking for someone who is like Arbaaz Khan in real-life. She had added that Arbaaz has always been confident of himself and hence the compliments she receives for her sensuous figure never bothers him and infact, makes him happy.

Walking into the Khan home

She had further said, "Well, when I actually walked into their home for the first time, I saw Sohail sitting in a pair of really tiny denim cut-aways, bare-chested with blonde hair, practically sunbathing on his terrace. And I felt, totally my kind of home. I think things just fell into place, it is such a wonderfully accepting family. They don't really put pressures on you that you gotta be like this, or you gotta follow certain norms, it has never been like that. From the first day I remember it has been open arms and welcome into our home. And I think that still continues to stay, not just with me but with anybody who steps into their home."