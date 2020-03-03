While Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have parted ways, there was a time when Malaika Arora couldn't stop gushing about Arbaaz Khan and his family.

On Koffee with Karan, when Karan Johar asked Malaika Arora about walking into a respectable, conservative, traditional home of the Khan family as Arbaaz Khan's wife, Malaika said that she was welcomed with open arms. "Well, when I actually walked into their home for the first time, I saw Sohail sitting in a pair of really tiny denim cut-aways, bare-chested with blonde hair, practically sunbathing on his terrace. And I felt, totally my kind of home. I think things just fell into place, it is such a wonderfully accepting family. They don't really put pressures on you that you gotta be like this, or you gotta follow certain norms, it has never been like that."

Malaika gushes about in-laws

She further added, "From the first day I remember it has been open arms and welcome into our home. And I think that still continues to stay, not just with me but with anybody who steps into their home." Malaika Arora even said that her in-laws are truly modern in their thinking and approach and if she ever gets a re-birth she would like to be married into the same family. Not just that, Malaika also added that it is her mother-in-law who has been her biggest fan who always compliments her on her work.

Arhaan Khan's custody

While Malaika Arora is now in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor and Arbaaz Khan is in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani, when it comes to their son, Arhaan, the duo have always come together to support and be there for him. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Arbaaz Khan had said that he didn't fight for the custody of Arhaan as he felt his son, during his teenage years, needed his mother more than him. He also added that if Arhaan will make his decision on whom he wants to stay with after turning 18.

Talking about Arhaan's reaction, Arbaaz had told Pinkvilla, "I guess we underestimate the intelligence of children. My boy was almost 12 years old and he had a fair understanding. We like to think otherwise. He was aware of what was happening. They can sense it, you know. They can smell things in the house. So there was not much needed to sit him down and explain things to him. But, he was pretty much aware and it was all ok."