In a shocking incident, a minor girl was raped repeatedly for more than a year in Bhutiya village in Palitana taluka of Gujarat. Three persons were arrested in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district for allegedly raping the girl.

Meanwhile, the victim's mother, who abetted the crime, is absconding, said police. An FIR has been lodged on Saturday, an official said, adding that the victim was 12-year-old.

"The victim's father filed a case alleging three men repeatedly raped his daughter over a year and that his wife had abetted the crime. The victim has told us that her father used to be fed something due to which he would pass out, after which the accused would rape her," he said.

The three arrested have been identified as 46-year-old Shanti Dhandhukiya, 43-year-old Babubhai Sartanpara and 32-year-old Chandresh Sartanpara.