Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek are working wonders along with the team of The Kapil Sharma Show 2. But there was a time when the ace comedians were arch-rivals. They had time and again pulled each other down and had drawn comparisons between their respective shows.

Interestingly, back in 2014, when Kapil's first show Comedy Nights With Kapil (CNWK) was gaining popularity, Krushna was offered to play a key character. However, the comedian turned it down leaving Kapil Sharma upset.

Explaining the reason for rejecting the lucrative offer, Krushna had then told the Times of India: "Kapil is upset with me because I didn't go on his show. Why, I will tell the reason. If I go on 'Comedy Nights...,' I will not get enough space. You must have seen me on 'Mad In India' for couple of episodes and I was there everywhere in the episode. So, if I go on 'Comedy Nights...' I don't want to be one of the characters, simple. I don't work for money," Abhishek told the daily.

Further, expressing doubts over his future association with the Kapil Sharma-headed-show, Krushna had said: "I won't do a show like Kapil as of now because I am not interested in doing such shows. When I started my career, I never knew that I will get into comedy. I came here as a blank slate but comedy in me was discovered through 'Comedy Circus.' (CC) I will think about it sometime later as of now I want to enjoy my space."

However instead of CNWK, Krushna took up Sony TV's Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega

Krushna as Sapna on The Kapil Sharma Show 2

Fast forward to the present, Krushna has become a household name for his role of Sapna in The Kapil Sharma Show 2 and has been receiving praises from all corners. Kapil Sharma and Krushna together, with the team, are working wonders on the show, garnering massive TRPs every week. Their impeccable comic-timings, unmatched chemistry and funny banter are immensely loved by the viewers.