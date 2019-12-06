There was a time when the ace comedians of The Kapil Sharma Show 2 - Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma - were arch-rivals. They had time and again pulled each other down and had drawn comparisons between their respective shows - Krushna's The Drama Company and The Kapil Sharma Show.

In one of the old interviews with Hindustan Times, Krushna had said that there was no comparison between him and Kapil. Taking a jibe at the comedy star, Krushna had said that their styles are different and that Kapil "just gives one-liners" while he is a performer.

Krushna takes a jibe at Kapil

"I never compare myself with Kapil. We have totally different styles. Kapil just gives one-liners, I do performances. Let's be practical and genuine. Does he perform for one hour on his show? I perform for one hour. That's the difference between us," Krushna was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Well, those were some harsh statements from Krushna against Kapil, weren't they?

Krushna as Sapna on The Kapil Sharma Show 2

Fast forward to the present day, Krushna has become a household name for his role of Sapna in The Kapil Sharma Show 2 and has been receiving praises from all corners. Kapil Sharma and Krushna together, with the team, are working wonders on the show, garnering massive TRPs every week. Their impeccable comic-timings, unmatched chemistry and funny banter are immensely loved by the viewers.

Krushna's clarification on rivalry with Kapil

Clarifying whatever rivalry the two had was in terms of the TRP ratings of their respective shows, Krushna had told DNA: "Both of us wanted our shows to be the best and rank high on the charts. Whatever he or I may have said at that time, when my father passed away, he immediately called me. Mera personal equation Kapil ke saath kabhi kharab nahi tha. We have always been respectful of each other. When I was offered The Kapil Sharma Show, I thought Bharti (Singh) bhi hai saath mein, so it will be good. The three of us had done Comedy Circus together and this would be a reunion. I hadn't met Kapil for a long time, but first meeting mein hi the ice was broken."

Krushna, while working with Kapil on The Kapil Sharma Show 2, also discovered the amount of respect the ace comedian gives to his colleagues even when he is spearheading the show.

"The show is doing fantastic and it's wonderful coming back with him and Bharti. Kapil works so hard. I have seen that during the rehearsals, he works on everything not just his entries, but even ours. Jaate jaate do-teen punches bhi de jaata hai. This is my genuine feedback. I don't have to butter him up. We share a good equation. We also improvise a lot on stage, and make fun of ourselves — khud ki taang kheench lete hain. The best thing about Kapil is that when I come on stage, he stands up and gives me the chair to sit. He gives so much respect and space, I didn't know this about him," Krushna said.