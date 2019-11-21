There is no denial that the twists and turns on Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have been working in keeping viewers glued to their TV screens. From introducing Mr Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover), separating Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes) and bringing the lovebirds closer again by removing Mr Bajaj from their lives to introducing new Komolika(Aamna Sharif), the show has managed to keep up with the viewers expectations.

In the latest development on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Prerna learns that Sonalika is none other than Komolika with a new face and this leaves her threatened. As Prerna fears for Anurag and the Basu family's safety, Komolika attacks her but fortunately Anurag saves his love on time.

Upcoming twist on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

According to TellyChakkar report, in the upcoming episodes the news of Prerna being attacked will reach Mr Bajaj, who will contact her immediately. The protagonists will unfold the truth of Komolika to Mr Bajaj and seek his help in ending Komolika's game and saving the Basu family.

It now remains to be seen if Mr Bajaj actually makes a comeback on show or not. If he does, will Karan be back or a new actor will get into his shoes?

Karan Singh Grover's exit

Karan had gained massive popularity with his salt and pepper look.He brought the charm and grace needed to play the iconic character. Such was the craze for Karan aka Mr Bajaj that it earned him the Best Negative Male Popular at Gold Awards 2019.

While rumour had it that the actor took a premature exit as he was not happy with his character, the Dill Mill Gaye actor later revealed that his role was supposed to come to an end. A source close to the show had revealed to the Times of India that Mr Bajaj may return soon and that the makers want to focus on Komolika and the Basu family in the show as of now.

In fact, after his exit, fans have been flooding his Instagram with comments requesting him to return on the Ekta Kapoor's show.