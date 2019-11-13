Ever since Karan Singh Grover took an exit from popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, where he essayed the role of Mr Bajaj, fans have been missing him on the show. Karan's entry was one of the most awaited moment as it brought in a big twist in the lead couple's lives -Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes). Karan too gained massive popularity with his salt and pepper look.

He indeed brought the charm and grace needed to play the iconic character. Such was the craze for Karan aka Mr Bajaj that it earned him the Best Negative Male Popular at Gold Awards 2019. And now after his exit, fans have been flooding his Instagram with comments requesting him to return on the Ekta Kapoor's show. Overwhelmed with the sweet gesture of his fans, Karan said that fans don't have to miss him for long as he will soon return on screen with exciting projects.

"It's very sweet of the viewers to show such love. It is heart-warming. I was fortunate to have the chance to essay Mr Bajaj and be part of Ekta's vision. I can't thank Ekta enough for the love and faith she has in me. The viewers won't have to miss me for too long because there are exciting projects lined up and I'm eager to know how they'll be received," Karan said, as reported by SpotboyE.

While rumour had it that the actor took a premature exit as he was not happy with his character, the Dill Mill Gaye actor later revealed that his role was supposed to come to an end. A source close to the show had revealed to the Times of India that Mr Bajaj may return soon and that the makers want to focus on Komolika and the Basu family in the show as of now. The source had also said that no one from the team knew about Karan's exit until he informed them on the last day of his shoot.