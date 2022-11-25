In a potentially controversial development, Yoga expert Ramdev on Friday commented on women's clothes, raising eyebrows of the country's women, pending reaction from women's groups.

Addressing a free Yoga training programme here, Ramdev said without batting an eyelid: "Women look good in saris, they look great in salwar suits, and in my view they look good even if they don't wear anything."

At that time, he was flanked by Thane's Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and singer Amruta Fadnavis -- wife of Bharatiya Janata Party's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other prominent personalities.

Ramdev, 56, was speaking at a Yoga Science Camp & Women's Meeting organised by Patanjali Yoga Peeth and Mumbai Mahila Patanjali Yoga Samiti in the city.

He interacted with women who had brought their yoga attires and saris for the conclave and attended a training camp conducted by Ramdev.

Since the meeting started soon after the training camp, many women did not get time to change and attended it in their Yoga suits.

Observing this, Ramdev said that there was no problem if they had no time to switch to saris and they could do it after going home, and then made his remark -- termed as 'sexist' in some quarters.

He also urged the people to remain happy and smiling, similar to Amruta Fadnavis to live a long life.

(With inputs from IANS)