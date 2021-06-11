Baba Ramdev, the Yoga Guru had once claimed that he does not need coronavirus vaccination as he has the protection offered by Ayurveda. But now, Ramdev has done a summersault and has claimed that he will soon get the Covid vaccine. The Yoga Guru also described doctors as ''God's envoy on earth.''

Baba Ramdev deviates from his previous words

Previously, Baba Ramdev had criticized the allopathic system of treatment against Covid-19. He also outlandishly claimed that more than 10,000 doctors have died after receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

The new comments from Baba Ramdev praising the allopathic doctors come just a few days after prime minister Narendra Modi offered free vaccination for all Indian citizens irrespective of age. Calling it a historic step, Ramdev praised Narendra Modi and urged everyone to receive the Covid vaccine shot.

Ramdev asked the general public to receive the coronavirus vaccine, and he claimed that vaccination along with Yoga and Ayurvedic practices will offer better protection against the pandemic.

"Get both doses of the vaccine and the double protection of yoga and Ayurveda. They will combine to give you such a robust shield of protection that not a single person will die from Covid," Ramdev told news reporters in Haridwar.

Ramdev says he has no enmity with IMA

Baba Ramdev also made it clear that he does not have any animosity with the Indian Medical Association (IMA). However, he made it clear that his comments against the medical mafia were intended to stop the exploitation of people in the name of medicines. Ramdev also admitted that allopathy will be the best choice during times of emergency treatment and surgery.

In the meantime, the deadly second wave of Covid in India has started showing signs of slowing down. In the last 24 hours, India witnessed 91,702 fresh cases and 3,403 Covid-related deaths.