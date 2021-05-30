As the initially cold, but now a virulent war between Baba Ramdev and the allopathic fraternity progresses, the Yoga Guru has challenged the so-called 'medical mafia' to attack Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Sharing an o;d video of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's television show 'Satyamev Jayate', Ramdev challenged the medical mafia whether they have the courage to take on Aamir Khan.

Ramdev tries to expose the price difference between generic and branded medicine

In the video, Aamir Khan can be seen talking to Dr. Samit Sharma. The doctor, in the clip, explains the price difference between generic medicine and branded medicine. Sharma says that the original price of medicines is way lower than the market price.

"More than 40 crore people can't afford two square meals a day. Can they buy medicines at a 50 percent higher price? A specific blood cancer medicine that lasts for a month costs Rs 1.25 lakh. But the generic medicine costs around ₹10,000, including all costs," says the doctor in the video.

Baba Ramdev's battle with Indian Medical Association continues

Baba Ramdev shared this Satyameva Jayate clip on his official social media handle, just a few days after lashing out at allopathic treatment which is prevalent in India. He also outlandishly claimed that 10,000 doctors have been died despite taking the coronavirus vaccine.

As Ramdev's video that criticized allopathy went viral online, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to the Union Health Minister to take action against the Yoga Guru. IMA also sent a legal notice to Patanjali Yogpeeth. However, Patanjali Yogpeeth is also taking the legal route and is planning to fight against IMA on the court.

Dr JA Jayalal, the national chief of the Indian Medical Association, recently made it clear that the IMA has no grudge towards Ramdev. However, he asserted that the baseless statements of Ramdev on the Covid pandemic could discourage people from getting vaccinated. Jayalal also added that the IMA will withdraw its legal notice against Ramdev if the Yoga Guru withdraws his baseless comments against allopathy.