After serving a Rs 1,000 crore defamation notice on the Yoga Guru, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to book Baba Ramdev on the charges of sedition for launching a misinformation campaign against the ongoing vaccination drive in the country.

In a letter written to the Prime Minister the IMA sought to draw his attention towards the recent "irresponsible" statement of Yoga Guru in which he (Ramdev) claimed that 10,000 doctors have died despite taking both the dose of vaccine and lakhs of people have died due to allopathic medicine. Spreading fear against vaccination amounts to sedition, they insisted.

IMA further appealed Prime Minister to take appropriate action against individuals viciously propagating the message of fear on vaccination and challenging the Government of India's protocols for treatment for their vested interest in their company products. The doctors' body claimed that it is a clear-cut case of sedition and such persons should be booked immediately without any delay under the charges of sedition.

"We the members of the modern medicine professionals submit; we follow the guidelines and protocols issued by the Ministry of health through ICMR or the national task force in our treatment offered to millions of people coming to our hospitals. If someone is claiming the allopathic medicine has killed the people, it is an attempt to challenge the Ministry who has issued the protocol for treatment to us," reads the letter.

Ramdev trying to sabotage vaccination campaign



Doctors' body reminded Prime Minister that when vaccination drive was started in the country, IMA leaders, across the nation, stood first to get the vaccine, and by this, they dispelled the vaccine hesitancy. With the sincere efforts of the government and the modern medical health care professionals, India could vaccinate nearly 20 crore people, one of the fastest vaccinations drive in the world, noted the body.

It is gratifying to note that only 0.06 % of people who received both the vaccine got minimal infection by a coronavirus, and very rarely vaccinated people had a severe lung infection. It is well proved, that by vaccination we save our people and country from catastrophic cascades of severe infection. Now deceitfully attributing 10,000 people have died in spite of two doses of vaccination, is a deliberate move to stall the efforts of vaccination to reach our masses and it needs to be curtailed immediately.

1,266 doctors, not 10,000 lost lives serving COVID patients



The IMA informed that doctors are serving in the front line and meeting out to salvage very critical people. As of date, as per the registry, 753 doctors have lost their lives in the first wave while 513 in the second wave. None in the first wave could receive the vaccine and the majority who had died in the second wave also couldn't take their vaccine for various reasons, the doctors' body said.