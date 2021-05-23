As the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has mounted pressure to act against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev for his irresponsible statement against allopathic doctors, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan asked Baba to withdraw his objectionable statement.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan has written a letter to Baba Ramdev in which the Union Health Minister has asked Yoga Guru to take his words back.

"Your remarks against allopathic doctors have hurt the nation. Your remarks have not only saddened the doctors but have also saddened the citizens," the Health Minister tweeted from his official Twitter handle in which a letter written in Hindi to Baba Ramdev, was also attached.

In a two-page letter, the Health Minister said, "Your objectionable remarks against allopathic doctors have hurt many people. I have already conveyed the people's feelings to you over the phone".

"Your remarks against allopathic doctors have hurt the nation. Your remarks have not only saddened the doctors but have also saddened the citizens,", he said, adding, "The medical fraternity members who are striving day and night amidst the pandemic must be respected".

"If the death rate due to COVID in India is 1.13 percent and the recovery rate stands at over 88 percent, it is due to the contribution of allopathy and its doctors," he mentioned.

IMA demands strict action against Yoga Guru

After Baba Ramdev's 'objectionable' video has gone viral, the Indian Medical Association asked Union Health Ministry to take action against the yoga guru. He has misled people by making "unlearned" statements against allopathy defamed scientific medicine.

The body of doctors demanded that Yoga Guru should be prosecuted under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Citing the video circulating on social media, the IMA said Ramdev is seen saying that "Allopathy Ek Aisi Stupid Aur Diwalilya Science Hai... (allopathy is such a stupid science)".

Patanjali group issues clarification

After facing severe criticism for 'objectional and irresponsible' Ramdev's Patanjali group issued a clarification in which it was mentioned that the video had been edited and the assertion taken out of context.