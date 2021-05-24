Efforts of the Congress government in Punjab to directly purchase vaccine from manufacturers have failed as Pfizer declined to send doses directly to any state or private party.

Earlier on Sunday 'Moderna', has refused to send vaccines directly to the Punjab Government as according to the company policy, it only dealt with the Government of India and not with any state government or private party.

Moderna and Pfizer have turned down similar deals with the Delhi government In both cases, vaccine manufacturers made it clear that they deal only with the central government.

"After Moderna, another Covid vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, while appreciating extraordinary efforts of Govt of Punjab in responding to the Covid19 pandemic, has also refused to send direct vaccination to Punjab govt as according to their policy, they only deal with Govt of India", spokesman of the Punjab Government stated.

Vikas Garg, state Nodal Officer for vaccination drive confirmed that Pfizer has refused to send vaccine directly to any state government.

"Pfizer is working with Federal Governments across the world to supply its COVID-19 vaccine for use in National Immunization programs. Our supply agreements at this time are with national governments and supranational organizations with the allocation of doses and implementation within the country being a decision that Governments take based on relevant health authority guidance. This approach Pfizer has followed across the world", Pfizer states in its response to Punjab Government's request for direct dealing.

Punjab Govt directly approaches all vaccine manufacturers

The Punjab Government said that all vaccine manufacturers were approached for direct purchase of various COVID vaccines, including Sputnik V, Pfizer, Modern, and Johnson & Johnson to explore possibilities of floating a global tender for the procurement of vaccines from all possible sources to ensure early inoculation in the state. Punjab govt is waiting for a reply from Sputnik V and Johnson & Johnson.

Vaccination drive already suspended in Punjab

Punjab Government has already stopped vaccination for phase I & Phase II categories in the last three days because of non-availability. The state has received about 45.3 lakh vaccine doses so far from the Union Government.

