Ram Kisan Yadav alias Swami Ramdev has claimed that more than 10,000 doctors have been died despite taking the Covid-19 vaccine. In a video now viral on social media, Yoga guru turned businessman has claimed that even after taking vaccines, doctors are dying due to covid. The video went viral on Monday, a day after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan sent Ramdev a sharply worded letter requesting that he retract his "unfortunate" views about allopathic medicine. Ramdev later retracted his remarks and replied to the letter, indicating that he wished to put the subject to rest.

Controversial videos making rounds on social media

Several undated videos of Ramdev's speeches, in which he mocks modern medicine, have gone viral on social media platforms since then.

Hello @drharshvardhan @narendramodi, He claims, more than 10,000 doctors died after 2nd dose of vaccination. This isn't just spreading misinfo. He is influencing lakhs of his followers not to take Vaccine. Any action against him for fear mongering? pic.twitter.com/D55qB8xWnV — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 24, 2021

In another video which is also doing rounds on social media, Ramdev claimed that one thousand doctors died even after taking both the doses of COVID vaccine, which is completely in contrast to the statements he is making in another video. The sheer insensitivity of Ramdev did not stop there. He further went on to say that the doctors in the country "weren't even able to save themselves, then what kind of doctors are they?"

He is as far removed from "divinity" as one could be.#Ramdev #Doctors @drharshvardhan @MoHFW_INDIA @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/COH9f1Ztm4 — Dr Ambrish Mithal (@DrAmbrishMithal) May 24, 2021

Encouraging the crowd to become a doctor without a degree, he added, "Become a doctor like Swami Ramdev who doesn't have a degree yet he is a doctor of all with divinity and dignity I am a doctor."

The statement of Baba Ramdev shows nothing but hypocrisy while undermining allopathy and over-exaggerating the effectiveness of Ayurveda just to promote his products. The Indian Medical Association said last week that the second wave of Covid-19 had killed over 244 doctors across the country, but that only seven of them had taken both the shots of vaccines.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that Sunil Bansal, the head of Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved's dairy division, died last week from Covid-related complications. He succumbed on May 19th, at the age of 57, after suffering from "serious lung damage and brain hemorrhage" as a result of Covid-19 and its complications.