As the second wave of COVID-19 wreaks havoc in India, at least 269 doctors have died as per the Indian Medical Association (IMA). According to IMA President JA Jayalal, the majority of these doctors have received at least one dosage of the vaccination. Covid-19 claimed the lives of 756 physicians last year. As per the IMA, in the second wave of the pandemic, doctors in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have died in the highest numbers. In Bihar, there have been 78 deaths and 37 in Uttar Pradesh.

Due to the viral illness, 28 doctors have died in Delhi, which was devastated by the second wave. While the IMA claims that over a thousand doctors have died as a result of Covid-19, the true figure is likely to be greater because the group only maintains track of its 3.5 lakh members. More than 12 lakh doctors work in India.

"We don't retain records for healthcare staff either," Jayalal explained. Meanwhile, another cause of concern is the low vaccine coverage of even health workers. To date, only 66% of India's total healthcare workforce has been fully vaccinated.

Keeping an eye on vaccination of health workers: VK Paul

More than 96 lakh healthcare workers have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, with 66 lakh receiving both doses, as per data from the Ministry of Health. VK Paul, a member of the NITI Aayog's (health) committee, said the Indian Council of Medical Research was keeping a careful eye on the immunization of healthcare personnel and the spread of infection among them.

"There is a way to know it and updated in-sights will be provided. Vaccines are protective to an extent. The efficacy rates are of a certain level and therefore in an overwhelming situation that risk remains and that's why we continue to take additional precaution to make sure that we are protected," The Economic Times quoted him as saying.

Sangita Reddy, the joint managing director of Apollo Hospital in Delhi, tweeted on Tuesday that 3,600 doctors, nurses, and other healthcare staff have been vaccinated with both doses at Apollo. Only 2.6 percent of the participants were infected with moderate Covid-19. She stated that no one had died. The breakthrough infection rate after the first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccines approved in India Covaxin and Covidshield remained short of expectation, according to the health ministry last month.