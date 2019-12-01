Game of Thrones officially ended in May this year and it left fans wanting more. After the heartbreaking season 8, GoT fans thought that George RR Martin's forthcoming book, The Winds of Winter, would be different from the HBO's epic fantasy drama series. Peter Dinklage recently talked about the ending of the show. The show's creators also confirmed what Martin has planned for the book's ending.

George RR Martin is busy with Game of Thrones' much-awaited books, The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring, and the spinoff titled House of the Dragon. Fans from around the world are desperately waiting to read the book to learn how the acclaimed writer wrote the story and how much it differs from Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke-starrer Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones season 8 home video audio commentary featured several insights from the show and more importantly, why did Bran Stark that got to sit on the Iron Throne?

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DW Weiss confirmed that Bran Stark being named King of Westeros is author George RR Martin's planned ending for his books. It means that whichever way Martin will take his books, it looks like that it will end up making Bran Stark the King of Six Kingdoms.

Why Bran Stark became king?

After the reign of Cersei Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen, it was much-debated among all the Westerosi as to who will rule the six kingdoms. Sansa Stark had already made it pretty clear that the North will kneel to no other king than the King in the North.

When Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) was asked to stand before the jury for his crimes, he revealed that he knows who should be the King of the entire Westeros. As per him, it should be Bran Stark who should rule the free land.

While talking about Bran, Peter Dinklage revealed in the audio commentary as to why the youngest alive Stark was chosen to become the king.

"Bran is the only probably pure person in there," Peter Dinklage stated. "And the fact he cannot father children is key because they've repeated the cycle in this Westerosi history of heirs being really bad."

Based on these statements, it looks like Bran Stark is going to stay king when fans from around the world will finally get their hands on George RR Martin's much-awaited book, The Winds of Winter.